Poll: Apple and pumpkin face off for America’s favorite holiday pie

More than half of Americans plan to end their Thanksgiving meal with pie, sparking a debate between who’s the top contender: apple or pumpkin pie.

In Instacart’s 2024 data on what people order online, apple pies grabbed 29% of the pie purchases, while pumpkin took 23%; year-round, apple comes out ahead.

But ask Americans specifically about Thanksgiving and the results flip.

YouGov also polled people about their favorite Thanksgiving pie, and pumpkin claimed 29% of the vote, while apple had only 20%.

The rivalry reflects regional and historical ties, with apple favored in the Northeast and pumpkin in the Midwest and South.

While pumpkin signals the start of fall and Thanksgiving tradition, apple’s versatility and year-round appeal make it a classic choice for many.

Ultimately, both pies have earned a place on the holiday table, showcasing the diversity and tradition of American dessert culture.

