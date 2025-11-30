Local

White House launches ‘Fake News’ tracker

ORLANDO, Fla. — The White House announced over social media the creation of a ‘Fake News’ tracker that covers most major media outlets across the world.

Some of the major outlets included in this tracker are:

  • ABC
  • The Associated Press
  • Axios
  • CBS News
  • CNN
  • Fox News
  • and more

The Trump administration has embraced the term ‘fake news’ since its 2016 victory in the presidential election.

The term is derived from an old phrase known as ‘yellow journalism’ that was used to describe blending facts with sensationalized and exaggerated stories.

It is important to note that the tracker mainly focuses on news that includes or suggests information related to President Donald Trump. The website is run and operated by the current White House, led by the Donald Trump administration.

You can see the tracker HERE.

