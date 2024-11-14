What Republicans are saying about Matt Gaetz's nomination for attorney general

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's nomination to be President-elect Donald Trump's attorney general has created a remarkable amount of pushback from Republicans otherwise inclined to follow Trump's wishes.

Gaetz is unpopular with many fellow House Republicans for his push to oust former Speaker Kevin McCarthy and a long trail of stories about his personal conduct, including a federal investigation into allegations that he arranged to have sex with a minor. The investigation was closed without charges and Gaetz denies wrongdoing.

Other Republicans on Wednesday and Thursday said they would consider Gaetz’s nomination with an open mind or noted favorably his advocacy for Trump. Gaetz is a longtime Trump supporter and frequently campaigned for him.

Here are what Republicans are saying about him:

Rep. Don Bacon, Nebraska:

“I was told growing up that if you don't have anything good to say, don't say anything at all.”

JOHN BOLTON, former U.N. ambassador and national security adviser:

“It must be the worst nomination for a Cabinet secretary in American history. I think this is something that falls well outside the scope of deference that should be given to a president in nominating members of the senior team. Gaetz is not only totally incompetent for this job, he doesn’t have the character. He is a person of moral turpitude.”

SEN. SUSAN COLLINS, Maine

“Obviously the president has the right to nominate whomever he wishes, but this is where the Senate’s advise and consent process is so important. I’m sure that there will be many, many questions raised at Mr. Gaetz’s hearing if in fact the nomination goes forward."

SEN. JOHN CORNYN, Texas:

“We’ll handle it like any other nomination. I’m not going to prejudge any of these.”

SEN. KEVIN CRAMER, North Dakota:

“I think it’s a little bit of a test.” “It will take a lot of political capital to get him" confirmed.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, South Carolina:

"I’m predisposed to try to help presidents with their picks. But he’ll have to answer some tough questions in the hearing, and we’ll see how he does.”

SENATE GOP LEADER JOHN THUNE, South Dakota:

“That’s probably a good question for the chairman of the Judiciary Committee.”

SEN. CHUCK GRASSLEY, Iowa, the likely next chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee:

“I suppose I’ll have to look at it. That’s all I can say at this point because I don’t know much about Matt Gaetz.”

HOUSE SPEAKER MIKE JOHNSON, Louisiana:

Gaetz is “one of the most intelligent” members of Congress and “a reformer in his mind and heart." “I think he'll bring a lot to the table on that.”

REP. ANNA PAULINA LUNA, Florida:

“So a lot of people will try to brand him just as a firebrand. But the fact is that there is a lot of strategy behind" Gaetz's effort to oust former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

SEN. MARKWAYNE MULLIN, Oklahoma:

“Matt Gaetz and I, there’s no question, we’ve had our differences. I completely trust President Trump’s decision-making on this one. But at the same time, (Gaetz) has to come to ... the Senate and sell himself. There’s a lot of questions that are going to be out there. He’s got to answer those questions.”

SEN. LISA MURKOWSKI, Alaska:

“I do not see him as a serious candidate. The president is free to nominate whoever he may wish. Our constitutional role in nominations is to provide advice. ... I don’t know that any of my Senate colleagues advise that Matt Gaetz name should go up, but it’s what (Trump) apparently has advanced. But, then our role is to determine the consent end of it. Do we give our consent or do we not?”

SEN. MARCO RUBIO, Florida.

“I’ve known Matt for a very long time. We’re friends. I think he would do a very good job for the president.”

REP. MIKE SIMPSON, Idaho:

“That was about as big a surprise as I’ve had in a long time. I have a really hard time believing he could get through the Senate confirmation process. You never know.”

SEN. THOM TILLIS, North Carolina:

“I've got very few skills. Vote-counting is one. I think he's got a lot of work to do to get 50” votes in the Senate. “Presumably, the folks who have put him forward have gamed that out. But, I'm sure it will make for a popcorn-eating confirmation hearing. Mr. Gaetz and I have jousted on certain issues between the House and the Senate. ... There’s obviously been a lot of disagreements between members of the Senate and Mr. Gaetz."

Beaumont reported from Des Moines, Iowa. Associated Press writers Farnoush Amiri, Stephen Groves, Kevin Freking, Mary Clare Jalonick and Lisa Mascaro in Washington contributed to this report.

