Washington’s cherry blossoms hit peak bloom, sending a fleeting burst of pink across the capital

It's finally peak bloom for the airy pink cherry blossoms in Washington, a welcome sign of spring in a city of concrete and granite continuously weighed down by the necessary heft of the nation's decision-making.

The thousands of blooming cherry trees that adorn the nation's capital have burst into ephemeral blossoms, the arrival of which marks the unofficial beginning of Washington's tourist season. It's a fleeting window, though, with the delicate blooms at the mercy of weather shifts.

According to the National Park Service, which cares for the 3,500 cherry trees across the city, peak bloom date is defined as the day on which 70% of the Yoshino Cherry blossoms are open. This year, it's right on time, typically happening between the last week of March and the first week of April, although it’s happened as early as March 15 and as late as April 18.

Aside from the bloom of the flowering trees themselves, there's also the four-week National Cherry Blossom Festival, which began March 20 and runs through April 12 and includes musical performances, Japanese cultural events and a fireworks display.

Last year, according to festival organizers, more than 1.6 million people from across the world attended festival events, and a bloom cam garnered more than 2.3 million views.

How long does peak bloom last?

Again, it all depends on the weather, but you'd better get out to see the blooms quickly, no matter the forecast. According to the park service, the Yoshino trees typically bloom for several days, and it's best if the weather is cool and calm during that time.

Even one rainy or windy day can bring a swift end to the ephemeral light pink glow along the Tidal Basin and other sites throughout the city, jettisoning the petals altogether.

It's good that there wasn't a late frost, though, because that could have stopped the trees from even blooming at all.

What's the history of the Washington cherry blossoms?

The cherry blossoms date back to a 1912 gift of 3,000 trees from the mayor of Tokyo, and the Japanese government remains involved in their care and in the annual festival celebrations.

In 2024, Fumito Miyake, minister for public affairs at the Japanese Embassy, said his government's decision to contribute an additional 250 trees would be a "birthday present" in advance of this summer's celebration for the 250th anniversary of American independence.

Again this year, visitors are contending with a somewhat restricted blossom appreciation area at the Tidal Basin, home to the highest concentration of the trees. With the National Park Service still in the midst of a three-year renovation project to shore up the basin's aging seawall in time for this summer's anniversary, parts of the basin are fenced off.

More than 100 of the trees had to be cut down as part of that project and will be replanted.

What about Stumpy?

Devotees of Stumpy — the gnarled tree that became an internet celebrity — will not be able to visit the icon in person. Stumpy was one of the trees cleared for the renovations, but Stumpy clones live on, waiting to be planted when the work is done.

Last year, organizers added an event to honor the city's most famous tree — a memorial pedal-boat race.

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Kinnard can be reached at http://x.com/MegKinnardAP.

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