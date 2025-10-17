Virginia AG candidates Jay Jones and Jason Miyares clash over violent rhetoric in feisty debate

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares and Democratic challenger Jay Jones squabbled over a host of lawyerly issues on Thursday in their first and only debate: criminal prosecutions, consumer protection and unlawful discrimination. But one matter overshadowed it all: Jones' leaked text messages endorsing political violence toward a former colleague.

Miyares, the Republican incumbent running for reelection, pushed hard against Jones for suggesting to a Republican delegate in 2022 text messages that former Virginia Republican House Speaker Todd Gilbert should get "two bullets to the head."

Referencing a quote from President Abraham Lincoln, Miyares started the debate by saying: “Character is what you do in the dark when no one is watching. But now we know what he (Jones) was doing in the dark.”

Jones apologized for his words from the start.

“Let me be very clear,” he said. “I am ashamed, I am embarrassed and I’m sorry.”

Still, the Democrat rebuffed Miyares by noting that violent rhetoric can be heard on both sides of the aisle, and that President Donald Trump has been known to use extreme language at times.

“What about when Donald Trump used incendiary language to incite a riot to try to overturn an election here in this country?” Jones said, adding, “You haven’t said a word. I’ve taken accountability for my mistakes. It’s time you take accountability, too.”

The race for attorney general of Virginia has emerged as one of the most competitive statewide contests in this year's election, with members of both parties taking an interest in the down-ballot race. Straight-ticket voting is not an option in Virginia, which requires voters to choose candidates in each statewide contest.

While Republican Winsome Earle-Sears has faced setbacks in her race for governor, as has John Reid, the GOP lieutenant governor nominee, the attorney general's race remains fiercely competitive. Last week, it spilled over into the governor's race when former U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic nominee for governor, refused to say during a debate whether she still supported Jones' candidacy, suggesting it was up to the voters to decide.

Jones and Miyares tangled over the violent text message for much of the debate. The way Miyares told it, Jones' texts about shooting a prominent Republican disqualified him from the race to be Virginia's lead prosecutor.

Jones, in turn, spent much of his time arguing that Miyares lacked the nerve to sue the White House if the Trump administration overreached.

“Jason hangs out with Donald Trump at MAGA rallies,” Jones said. “I will see Jason Miyares and Donald Trump in court as your next attorney general.”

The candidates tackled other legal matters likely to involve the attorney general's office, including the enforcement of Virginia's clean energy law and the scope of Virginia’s Human Rights Act, a state law prohibiting discrimination.

Miyares and Jones also exchanged jabs on which candidate would do a better job of keeping Virginians safe. Miyares argued that Jones lacked the experience to hold criminals to account, citing a story by The Richmond Times-Dispatch of a Virginia state trooper clocking Jones speeding 116 miles per hour.

Jones, for his part, touted his record serving as a delegate in the Virginia House, where he said he supported legislation cracking down on sex offenders and human trafficking. He also referenced his experience going after ghost gun manufacturers while working in the attorney general's office for the District of Columbia.

At one point, a moderator from the Virginia State Bar asked the candidates how they viewed the attorney general's office — as a political or legal one.

“It’s clearly a legal one, and that’s exactly why we have to hold the president accountable, go after Donald Trump and the bad actions of this administration,” Jones eagerly responded.

Miyares side-stepped the question, saying it's an office there to protect Virginians.

“Jay Jones wants fights in Washington,” he said. “He’s running for the wrong office.”

