US pays about $160 million of the nearly $4 billion it owes the United Nations

UNITED NATIONS — The United States has paid about $160 million of the nearly $4 billion it owes the United Nations, the U.N. said Thursday.

The Trump administration’s payment is earmarked for the U.N.’s regular operating budget, U.N. spokesman Stéphane Dujarric told The Associated Press.

The U.N. has said the United States owes $2.196 billion to its regular budget, including $767 million for this year, and $1.8 billion for a separate budget for the far-flung U.N. peacekeeping operations.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned last month that the world body faces "imminent financial collapse" unless its financial rules are overhauled or all 193 member nations pay their dues, a message clearly directed at the United States.

The disclosure of the payment came as President Donald Trump convened the first meeting of the Board of Peace, a new initiative many see as his attempt to rival the U.N. Security Council's role in preventing and ending conflict around the world.

Trump has said the United Nations has not lived up to its potential. His administration did not pay anything to the United Nations in 2025, and it has withdrawn from U.N. organizations, including the World Health Organization and the cultural agency UNESCO, while pulling funding from dozens of others.

U.N. officials have said 95% of the arrears to the U.N.’s regular budget is from the United States.

