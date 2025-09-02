Politics

Trump’s use of National Guard during Los Angeles immigration protests is illegal, a judge rules

California Trump Newsom FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting, Aug. 26, 2025, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File) (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A judge has ruled the Trump administration's use of National Guard troops during Southern California immigration enforcement protests is illegal.

Judge Charles Breyer ruled Tuesday that President Donald Trump's administration violated federal law by sending troops to accompany federal agents on immigration raids. The judge in Washington did not require the remaining troops withdrawn, however.

California sued, saying the troops sent to Los Angeles over the summer were violating a law that prohibits military enforcement of domestic laws. Lawyers for the Republican administration have argued the Posse Comitatus Act doesn't apply because the troops were protecting federal officers not enforcing laws. They say the troops were mobilized under an authority that allows the president to deploy them.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!