Trump helps plant replacement for a historic White House tree that was removed over safety concerns

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday helped shovel dirt onto the replacement for a historic White House tree that had to be removed because of safety concerns around its deteriorating condition.

“We have a beautiful tree now at the White House,” Trump said.

The White House did not allow news media coverage of the tree planting, but afterward shared a brief video clip on social media. Dale Haney, the longtime grounds superintendent, also participated.

“Dale's been here 53 years. He's fantastic,” Trump said.

The Republican president had announced March 30 on his social media platform that the nearly 200-year-old tree, known as the Jackson Magnolia, was in "terrible condition, a very dangerous safety hazard, at the White House Entrance, no less, and must now be removed."

The southern magnolia had stood for decades near the west side of the South Portico of the White House. It's where presidents and prime ministers often are welcomed on their visits, as well as where the president himself exits to board the Marine One helicopter or returns after a trip.

According to the National Park Service website, "folklore tells us" that President Andrew Jackson brought the tree's seeds from his home near Nashville, Tennessee. The seeds apparently were planted in honor of his wife Rachel, who died shortly before he took office in 1829.

A 12-year-old sapling that is a direct descendant of the Jackson Magnolia was planted in its place on Tuesday, the White House said. The National Park Service, which manages the White House grounds, said the sapling was grown at its offsite greenhouse specifically to replace the Jackson Magnolia.

The decision to remove the tree followed an assessment by Peter Hart, a registered consulting arborist and member of the American Society of Consulting Arborists, which concluded that the tree had “surpassed the time of serving as an aesthetic and historic landmark due to the potential harm it may cause because of the risk of structural failure," the White House said.

Hart's report also recommended that the tree be removed as soon as possible “to eliminate the risk of personal injury and/or property damage,” according to the White House.

The park service is keeping a sample of the downed tree for historical and archival purposes and transferring any remaining wood to the Executive Residence. Trump had said the wood “may be used for other high and noble purposes!!!!”

The tree was significantly pruned in 2017 during Trump’s first term. It also had suffered damage in 1994 when a small Cessna plane crashed onto the South Lawn and skidded into the White House.

