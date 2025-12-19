Texas judge orders Attorney General Ken Paxton's divorce records unsealed amid heated Senate primary

McKINNEY, Texas — A Texas judge on Friday ordered the release of court documents detailing the divorce of U.S. Senate candidate and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, months after she filed citing "biblical grounds."

The order followed an agreement between attorneys for Paxton and a coalition of media outlets to make the records public. The documents were not immediately available early Friday.

The disclosures are likely to fuel attacks against Paxton in one of the nation's most heated Republican primaries as he seeks to unseat Sen. John Cornyn. Whether the divorce details resonate with voters remains to be seen, with the Senate primary set for March 3 next year. Despite years of controversy, the three-term attorney general has remained competitive in the race, which includes Rep. Wesley Hunt.

The divorce comes after 38 years of marriage, during which Angela Paxton had supported her husband through a series of legal troubles, including state and federal corruption investigations. A state securities fraud indictment against Ken Paxton was dismissed after a 2024 plea deal in which he agreed to pay restitution and complete community service, and the Justice Department dropped a federal corruption probe earlier this year. His 2023 impeachment trial ended in acquittal.

Angela Paxton also stood by Ken Paxton's side during that impeachment trial, which publicly exposed his extramarital affair. But in announcing on social media that she had filed for divorce in July, she cited “recent discoveries.”

Paxton’s support in Texas has remained strong amid a decade of legal troubles. He won reelection in 2022 by nearly 10 percentage points.

Paxton launched his bid to unseat Cornyn in April and has since drawn attacks from Senate Republicans' campaign arm, with some in the party concerned that while Paxton could prevail in the GOP primary, he may complicate the general election and force national Republicans to spend heavily to hold the seat. On the Democratic side, U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett and state Rep. James Talarico are facing off in their party's primary.

Groups supporting Cornyn have spent more than $21 million on television ads this year, according to AdImpact, to promote the four-term senator and attack Paxton.

“What Ken Paxton has put his family through is truly repulsive and disgusting,” National Republican Senatorial Committee spokesperson Joanna Rodriguez said in July. “No one should have to endure what Angela Paxton has, and we pray for her as she chooses to stand up for herself and her family during this difficult time.”

Paxton has been a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, while Cornyn has at times drawn criticism within his own party for working with Democrats.

Trump’s endorsement is expected to be a decisive factor in Texas, which he won in 2024 by nearly 14 percentage points. Trump has not yet endorsed in the race.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of Ken Paxton at https://apnews.com/hub/ken-paxton.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.