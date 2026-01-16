Tennessee man pleads guilty to repeatedly hacking Supreme Court's filing system

WASHINGTON — A Tennessee man pleaded guilty on Friday to hacking the U.S. Supreme Court's filing system more than two dozen times, court records show.

Nicholas Moore, 24, of Springfield, Tennessee, also admitted that he illegally accessed records from AmeriCorps' computer servers and a Department of Veterans Affairs electronic platform.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell in Washington, D.C., is scheduled to sentence Moore on April 17.

Moore pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of computer fraud, which carries a maximum prison sentence of one year. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro's office charged him last week.

In 2023, Moore used stolen credentials to hack into the Supreme Court's filing system on 25 different days, a court filing says. He accessed personal records belonging to the person whose credentials he used, then posted information about the person on an Instagram account using the handle “@ihackedthegovernment,” according to the filing.

Moore also pleaded guilty to using stolen credentials to access a user's personal information from AmeriCorps' computer servers and from a U.S. Marine Corps veteran's account on the Department of Veterans Affairs' “MyHealtheVet” platform. He posted screenshots of information that he accessed from both computer systems on the same Instagram account.

