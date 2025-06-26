Supreme Court's final opinions of the term are coming Friday, Chief Justice Roberts says

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court will issue the final opinions of its term on Friday.

Chief Justice John Roberts made the courtroom announcement Thursday. Six cases remain to be decided, including whether President Donald Trump's executive order on birthright citizenship can take effect anywhere in the United States.

Other remaining cases include whether Maryland parents with religious objections can remove their children from lessons using LGBTQ storybooks and a fight over a second majority Black congressional district in Louisiana.

