State Department is firing over 1,300 employees under Trump administration plan

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — (AP) — The State Department is firing over 1,300 career diplomats and civil servants on Friday in line with a dramatic reorganization plan initiated by the Trump administration earlier this year.

The department is sending layoff notices to 1,107 civil servants and 246 foreign service officers with domestic assignments in the United States, said a senior State Department official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters ahead of individual notices being sent to affected employees.

Foreign service officers affected will be placed immediately on administrative leave for 120 days after which they will formally lose their jobs, according to an internal notice obtained by The Associated Press. For most affected civil servants the separation period is 60 days, it said.

“In connection with the departmental reorganization … the department is streamlining domestic operations to focus on diplomatic priorities,” the notice says. “Headcount reductions have been carefully tailored to affect non-core functions, duplicative or redundant offices, and offices where considerable efficiencies may be found from centralization or consolidation of functions and responsibilities.”

While lauded by President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and their Republican allies as overdue and necessary to make the department leaner, more nimble and more efficient, the cuts have been roundly criticized by current and former diplomats who say they will weaken U.S. influence and its ability to counter existing and emerging threats abroad.

