Republican Matt Van Epps is sworn in as the newest House member days after winning election

WASHINGTON — Republican Matt Van Epps of Tennessee was sworn Thursday as the newest House member, two days after winning a closely watched special election that helped maintain his party's slim grip on power.

“I come to this distinguished body as a Christian, a husband and a father and an Army special operations helicopter pilot with nine combat tours who has seen firsthand what makes this nation exceptional,” Van Epps said in his first floor speech.

“America’s strength comes from our enduring belief that freedom is worth fighting for and from our commitment to protect and empower the hard-working families who make the American dream possible,” he said.

Van Epps promised to work to enact President Donald Trump’s “America First” agenda and said voters “didn’t send me here to just give a speech. They sent me here to deliver, and that is exactly what I intend to do."

Van Epps was accompanied by his wife, Meg Wrather, and their daughter, Amelia, as he took the oath of office from Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., on the House floor.

“Fun fact: He took the oath on a hot pink Bible that belongs to his daughter. With her name on it!” Johnson told reporters. “I have not seen that before.”

The swift seating of Van Epps bolstered the GOP's narrow majority at a time when talk of resignations has been swirling. It also stood in stark contrast to the seven-week delay in swearing in the newest Democrat, Rep. Adelita Grijalva of Arizona. Johnson had refused to swear her into office during the government shutdown, infuriating Democrats.

There are now 220 Republicans and 213 Democrats, with vacancies in two districts — in New Jersey and Texas — that were represented by Democrats.

Van Epps is a West Point graduate and former state general services commissioner from Nashville. He received a late push from Johnson and the national Republican Party in his race amid growing concerns about turnout. Republicans were relieved by his victory, yet the margin of victory has added to worries in the party about next year’s midterm elections.

He defeated Democratic state Rep. Aftyn Behn by about 9 percentage points. But the previous Republican to hold the seat had won by 21 percentage points in 2024 and Trump carried the district that year by 22 percentage points.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.