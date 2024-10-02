Politics

Prosecutors: Trump 'resorted to crimes' after losing 2020 election in failed bid to cling to power

By ERIC TUCKER

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, at Discovery World in Milwaukee.

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Donald Trump “resorted to crimes” in a failed bid to cling to power after losing the 2020 election, federal prosecutors said in a newly unsealed court filing that argues that the former president is not entitled to immunity from prosecution.

The filing was unsealed Wednesday. It was submitted by special counsel Jack Smith's team following a Supreme Court opinion that conferred broad immunity on former presidents and narrowed the scope of the prosecution.

