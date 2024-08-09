President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris to make first joint trip since Biden dropped out

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris next week will make their first trip together since Biden ended his candidacy and Harris took over as the Democratic standard-bearer.

The White House announced Friday morning that Biden and Harris will head to Maryland on Aug. 15 for an event to “discuss the progress they are making to lower costs for the American people.” They did not disclose the location or more specifics.

Biden and Harris have appeared briefly together since the president ended his reelection bid on July 21, including an excursion to Joint Base Andrews last week to welcome home U.S. citizens who were wrongfully detained in Russia. They also participated in a Situation Room meeting together earlier this week to discuss the situation in the Middle East and had lunch together last week.

Taking additional steps to lower costs is one area Biden wants to focus on in the final months of his presidency.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.