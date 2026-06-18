Legislation overhauling college sports faces a major test in the Senate

WASHINGTON — A bill that top lawmakers and athletic leaders have described as the best chance to stabilize college sports faces a key test in the Senate on Thursday as sponsors roll out a revised version after weeks of input from schools, conferences and athletes.

The bipartisan Protect College Sports Act aims to regulate payments to players, limit them to one free transfer over their careers and create a rule to restrict coaches from changing jobs during a season. The Senate Commerce Committee will debate the latest version of the bill on Thursday before potentially voting on whether to send it to the full Senate for consideration.

The legislation is the product of months of negotiations between Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington, the top lawmakers on the Senate Commerce Committee, and comes when lawmakers in both chambers of Congress are grappling with whether it's time for them to intervene in college sports.

The Senate bill has won backing from several athletic conferences as well as the NFL and its players' union and the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee. But the two most powerful conferences in college sports — the Southeastern Conference, based in Birmingham, Alabama, and the Big Ten Conference, based in Rosemont, Illinois — have not endorsed it.

The Olympic committee’s support comes as the revised bill is expected to add further protections for women’s and Olympic sports.

Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the Olympic and Paralympic committee, told Cruz and Cantwell in a letter this week that she looks forward to Thursday's action by the Senate panel and encouraged it to advance the bill without delay.

Support for the bill does not fall neatly along party lines, reflecting the national reach of SEC and Big Ten schools and broader divisions in Congress. While President Donald Trump has backed the bill, some fellow Republicans oppose it.

Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville, a Republican and former Auburn football coach, has opposed the measure, saying, “If we get involved in it, if you look at everything else we do, it doesn’t work.” He has introduced his own bill.

Senate Democrats have been especially quiet on the issue. On the eve of the committee action, some Democrats on the Senate Commerce Committee were still on the fence about the bill. Further changes are still possible, with lawmakers expected to consider amendments during the hearing.

“I have not made up my mind,” Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth said.

Democratic Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan said he is also “still up in the air” on the bill. Michigan is home to two prominent Big Ten schools — the University of Michigan and Michigan State University — and Peters said he has been in contact with the conference.

“We still are trying to get some changes that the Big Ten would like to see,” Peters told The Associated Press.

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