Jury selection begins in corruption trial of longest-serving legislative leader in US history

CHICAGO — (AP) — Jury selection began Wednesday in the corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, once the longest-serving legislative leader in American history.

The case against Madigan, who resigned in 2021, is one of Illinois' largest corruption trials in years. The 82-year-old is charged in a multimillion-dollar racketeering and bribery scheme that included the state's largest utility, ComEd.

Federal prosecutors allege the Chicago Democrat used his power not only as speaker but in other roles, including as head of the state Democratic Party, to run a “criminal enterprise” to amass even more wealth and power. A 23-count indictment against him includes racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud and attempted extortion charges.

More than 1,000 people were mailed jury summonses. That number was narrowed to about 180 people who reported to federal court in Chicago on Wednesday. Attorneys asked potential jurors — identified only by numbers — questions about their knowledge of lobbyists, views on Chicago politicians and familiarity with Madigan, who was once considered the most powerful leader in Illinois politics.

“I’ve heard the name," said a potential juror identified as No. 1. "That’s all I really know about it.”

Another, identified as No. 3, said he was familiar with Madigan's time as speaker.

“He always had a reputation of doing things his way, which could be a good thing or a bad thing,” he said.

Madigan, who has pleaded not guilty, surveyed the potential jurors as they entered the courtroom. He appeared to take notes during the proceedings. His codefendant, a longtime lobbyist and Madigan confidant, Michael McClain sat at a nearby table.

Jury selection was expected to last through the week. Twelve jurors and six alternates will be chosen ahead of opening statements, which are expected early next week. Testimony is expected to last roughly three months.

Prosecutors allege Madigan used his influence to pass legislation favorable to electric utility ComEd. In return, ComEd offered kickbacks, jobs and contracts to Madigan loyalists.

Madigan and McClain have both denied wrongdoing.

“I was never involved in any criminal activity,” Madigan said when the charges were announced in 2022.

Much of the evidence expected at trial, including wiretapped conversations, has already been previewed in open court.

A sweeping federal investigation of public corruption in Illinois has led to the convictions of state legislators and Madigan's former chief of staff. McClain and three other ComEd officials were convicted in a separate but related case. They've yet to be sentenced.

Defense attorneys expect many juror challenges because of Madigan’s name recognition.

First elected to the Legislature in 1970, Madigan was speaker from 1983 to 2021, except for two years when Republicans were in control. He set much of Illinois' political agenda, deciding which pieces of legislation would see a vote. He controlled several campaign funds and oversaw political mapmaking.

___

The story has been updated to correct Madigan’s age to 82 from 83.

