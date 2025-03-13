Politics

Judge orders Trump to reinstate probationary workers let go in mass firings across multiple agencies

By JANIE HAR
Trump Ireland President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Ireland's Prime Minister Micheál Martin in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon/AP)
By JANIE HAR

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to reinstate thousands of probationary workers let go in mass firings across multiple agencies.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Thursday found the firings didn’t follow federal law and required immediate offers of reinstatement be sent.

The agencies include the departments of Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Defense, Energy, the Interior and the Treasury.

The order from the San Francisco-based judge came in a lawsuit filed by a coalition of labor unions and organizations as the Republican administration moves to dramatically downsize the federal workforce.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!