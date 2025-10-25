Jeffries backs Mamdani for NYC mayor months after primary

NEW YORK — House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Friday endorsed Zohran Mamdani for mayor of New York City, saying he respected the will of the primary voters and young people inspired by the Democratic socialist state lawmaker's candidacy.

Jeffries, who represents Brooklyn, has for months declined to officially throw his support behind Mamdani, who upended the New York political establishment when he handed former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo a resounding and stunning defeat in the June primary.

Cuomo is still running in the November general election, but as an independent. Republican Curtis Sliwa is also on the ballot, as is Mayor Eric Adams, though the embattled Democrat dropped out of the race last month and has endorsed Cuomo.

While acknowledging he had “areas of principled disagreement” with his party’s nominee for mayor, Jeffries said Democrats have a “clear obligation to push back against” Republican extremism, calling it a “national nightmare,” in a statement.

“Donald Trump must be given no space to haunt the people of New York City,” said Jeffries, adding that communities he represents in Brooklyn “are being devastated by this extreme version of the Republican Party.”

Jeffries' tactical decision to back Mamdani is a show of support for a unified Democratic ticket. However, it is also expected to draw criticism from the GOP. Republicans have repeatedly highlighted Mamdani's most controversial past comments and positions, casting him as dangerous, a communist, and an antisemite, and trying to tie him to other Democratic officials.

President Donald Trump has called Mamdani a communist.

Jeffries credited Mamdani with focusing on the “affordability crisis” in his campaign and expressing a commitment to serving all New Yorkers, including the Jewish community that has faced a rise in antisemitic incidents.

Last month, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul endorsed Mamdani, saying the two diverged on some issues but came together on the importance of addressing the affordability crisis in the city and across the state. At the time, it was one of Mamdani's most significant endorsements in his bid for mayor.

