Politics

Here's what's cooking for the three-course state dinner at the White House honoring Kenya

By The Associated Press

Jill Biden US Kenya The main course of fruitwood-smoked beef short ribs, butter-poached lobster, citrus butter, baby kale, and a sweet corn purée is shown by White House Executive Chef Cris Comerford during a media preview, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, ahead of Thursday evening's State Dinner with with Kenya's President William Ruto, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

By The Associated Press

Here's what cooking for Thursday's White House state dinne r honoring Kenya. White House executive chef Cris Comerford says the main course is a "best of both worlds" combination of smoked short ribs and lobster.

First Course

Chilled Heirloom Tomato Soup

Sourdough Crisps

Arbequina Olive Oil

Main Course

Fruitwood-smoked Beef Short Ribs

Butter-poached Lobster

Citrus Butter

Baby Kale, Sweet Corn Purée

Dessert

White Chocolate Basket

Banana Ganache

Raspberries, Peaches, Candied Lime Zest

Wine

Hartford Court Chardonnay “Four Hearts Vineyard” 2021

St. Innocent Pinot Noir “Shea Vineyard” 2019

Iron Horse Classic Vintage Brut 2020

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!