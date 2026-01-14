FBI searches home of Washington Post reporter in classified documents probe, newspaper says

Politics

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Washington Post Reporter Probe FILE - A person walks into the One Franklin Square Building, home of The Washington Post newspaper, June 21, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (Alex Brandon/AP)
WASHINGTON — FBI agents searched a reporter’s home on Wednesday as part of an investigation into a government contractor accused of sharing government secrets, the newspaper reported.

The FBI searched journalist Hannah Natanson's devices and seized a phone and a Garmin watch at her Virginia home, the Post said.

An affidavit says the search was related to an investigation into a system administrator in Maryland who authorities allege took home classified reports, the newspaper reported. The man, Aurelio Perez-Lugones, was charged earlier this month with unlawful retention of national defense information, according to court papers.

An FBI spokesperson declined to comment on Wednesday. Justice Department officials and a Washington Post spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Natanson covers the Trump administration's transformation of the federal government and recently published a piece describing how she gained hundreds of new sources, leading a colleague to call her "the federal government whisperer."

The Associated Press was trying to contact Perez-Lugones' lawyer for comment on his case.

