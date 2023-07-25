Politics

DeSantis is in a car accident on his way to Tennessee presidential campaign events but isn't injured

Election 2024 Delegates FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Family Leadership Summit, July 14, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. DeSantis has veterans from Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s 2016 campaign working on his behalf. The DeSantis campaign is working to identify local party activists who could serve as delegates but also is specifically courting state lawmakers, who are typically active in their local GOP groups. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) (Charlie Neibergall)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in a car accident Tuesday as he traveled to campaign events in Tennessee for his 2024 presidential bid but wasn't injured, his campaign said.

The Republican White House hopeful "was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee," on Tuesday, campaign press secretary Bryan Griffin confirmed to The Associated Press. DeSantis "and his team are uninjured," Griffin said.

Representatives for DeSantis’ campaign did not answer questions about who was driving the governor or reveal details about the accident. DeSantis was continuing on to his event, spokesman Andrew Romeo said.

DeSantis was scheduled to hold events throughout central and eastern Tennessee on Tuesday. He has trailed front-runner Donald Trump in the GOP presidential contest.

DeSantis has been focusing a lot of attention on Tennessee in his recent campaigning. Last week, he addressed more than 1,800 attendees at a state GOP dinner in Nashville.

