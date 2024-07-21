Democrats hail Biden's decision to not seek reelection as selfless. Republicans urge him to resign

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Democratic lawmakers hailed President Joe Biden's historic decision on Sunday not to seek reelection, praising him as putting his country and his party before himself. Republicans called on him to resign from office, saying that if he could not run for another term, office, then he's unable to serve as president.

Biden’s announcement came after more than two weeks of Democrats urging him to withdraw from the race. Nearly three dozen lawmakers had publicly called on him to end his reelection bid. When he finally did, Democrats called it a selfless move.

“Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader but he is a truly amazing human being. His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement.

Republicans have seized on Biden's poor debate performance last month to batter him as incapable of serving four more years. Now, that he's out of the presidential election, many said he should resign his office, too.

“If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President. He must resign the office immediately. November 5 cannot arrive soon enough,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a statement.

“If the Democratic party has deemed Joe Biden unfit to run for reelection, he’s certainly unfit to control our nuclear codes. Biden must step down from office immediately,” tweeted Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.

Biden’s former chief of staff, Ron Klain, called on Democrats to quickly unite around Vice President Kamala Harris as the natural successor to Biden, saying on social media that “it’s time to end the political fantasy games and unite behind the only veteran of a national campaign.”

“Let’s get real and win in November,” Klain said.

But in their initial statements, many Democrats made no mention of Harris. Some are calling for an open process in selecting the next Democratic presidential nominee.

Schumer and Sen. Dick Durbin, the top two Senate Democrats, did not offer support for Harris.

“Now the Democratic Party must unite behind a candidate who can defeat Donald Trump and keep America moving in the right direction. I will do everything in my power to help that effort,” Durbin said.

“A healthy competition is what it's all about,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, who recently changed his party affiliation from Democrat to independent.

Some Democrats did quickly assemble behind Harris.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, endorsed Harris within an hour of Biden’s announcement.

“Millions of Americans cast their ballots for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the primary. Vice President Harris has proven time and time again that she can prosecute the case against Donald Trump and campaign vigorously for Democrats down the ballot,” Jayapal said in a statement.

