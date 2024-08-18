The Democratic National Convention is here. Here's how to watch it

CHICAGO — (AP) — The Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday, with delegates and officials descending on Chicago after a wild few weeks that saw the party switch out its nominee, upending what had already been an unprecedented campaign year.

With the departure of President Joe Biden from the campaign, and Vice President Kamala Harris' swift ascension to the top of the ticket, Democrats have essentially rejiggered the general election fight against Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump just months before the first votes.

The campaign redesign has also required changes in the platform that party officials will adopt before proceedings in Chicago, as well as physical reconfigurations of the signage and other materials in and around the convention hall, to reflect Democrats' new ticket.

Here’s how to watch the action at the DNC:

When is the DNC?

The convention begins Monday and runs through Thursday, with televised speeches and floor activity happening each night in prime time. A complete schedule hasn't been released, but Harris, running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Biden, former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton, are all expected to speak during the week's evening programming.

What channel is carrying the convention?

The DNC will livestream proceedings across more than a dozen platforms, including the convention website, YouTube and X. For the first time in convention history, organizers say, they will also host vertical streams across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube to make the proceedings more accessible on mobile devices.

Convention officials say there will be English and Spanish versions, as well as American Sign Language interpretation and an audio description service.

A number of network and cable news outlets have announced special programming for the prime-time portions of the convention, when Harris and others will give speeches from the hall where delegates are convening.

Other media outlets, both local and national, will stream whatever is happening on the floor. The actual space itself is closed to the public, behind several layers of security accessible only to delegates, officials, volunteers and credential media.

The DNC has also credentialed social media influencers for this year's convention, meaning that there may be a number of ways to see first-hand happenings across those accounts on various platforms, too.

Where is the DNC taking place?

Democrats are convening at the United Center, home to the NBA’s Chicago Bulls and NHL's Chicago Blackhawks. Other facilities such as the McCormick Place Convention Center are hosting event spaces, including areas where convention officials will hold media briefings, and delegates will hold caucus meetings and other gatherings.

Illinois is a reliably Democratic state when it comes to presidential elections, voting for the Democratic candidate in every presidential election since 1992.

Chicago was the scene of Democrats' raucous floor fight in 1968 — a year fraught with President Lyndon B. Johnson's decision not to seek reelection and the assassination of candidate Robert F. Kennedy — that ended with delegates defeating a peace platform seeking an end to the Vietnam war. Thousands of anti-war protesters marched in the streets and were attacked by police.

There's uncertainty afoot about the Democrats' return to Chicago, where protesters plan to oppose the Biden administration's support for Israel in its war with Hamas — leaving some to wonder whether a 1968 redux could be coming. Police say they've undergone extensive de-escalation training in preparation.

Who will be on stage?

Harris is expected to give her nomination acceptance on Thursday night, as is tradition. Walz will accept his nomination as her running mate on Wednesday night. And Biden will speak Monday.

Given the unprecedented nature of how this campaign year has unfolded, much of what the top-of-the-ticket candidates will be doing is introducing themselves to a national audience. Harris began her own run for president — not as Biden's running mate — only four weeks ago, and made Walz her pick only two weeks after that.

America has still had more time to get to know Walz before his speech than they did Trump's running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, before Republicans' convention last month. Trump waited until the convention's opening day to announce Vance as his running mate in a post on his Truth Social platform.

The DNC on Sunday listed its themes for each of the four days: “For the People,” “A Bold Vision for America's Future,” “A Fight for Our Freedoms" and “For Our Future.” Convention organizers are likely to release more specifics each morning for that night's programming.

What’s up next?

On Sept. 10. less than three weeks after the DNC wraps up, Harris and Trump are slated to meet on stage for a debate hosted by ABC News.

Walz and Vance also have a debate set for Oct. 1, and it's possible that more presidential and vice presidential debates could be scheduled.

