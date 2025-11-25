DC Mayor Bowser announces she won't seek fourth term, as Trump's federal intervention continues

WASHINGTON — Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Tuesday that she will not be seeking re-election.

Bowser has served three terms, none more tumultuous than the last year, when President Donald Trump issued an emergency order that federalized the city’s police force and sent hundreds of National Guard troops there for what the administration called a crime-fighting mission.

