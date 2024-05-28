Biden campaign sends allies De Niro and first responders to Trump NYC trial to keep focus on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden's campaign on Tuesday showed up outside former President Donald Trump's New York City criminal hush money trial in an effort to refocus the race on the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.

Biden's team, which had largely ignored the trial since it began six weeks ago, was looking to capitalize on its drama-filled closing moments, sending actor Robert De Niro and some of the first responders at the Capitol that day. A top adviser said they weren't there to talk about the trial, rather to exploit the large media focus on the legal proceedings.

“We’re not here today because of what’s going on over there,” said Biden campaign communication director Michael Tyler, gesturing toward the courthouse. “We’re here today because you all are here.”

The Biden campaign last week released a new ad that was narrated by De Niro sharply criticizing Trump’s presidency and plans if he’s reelected.

“I love this city. I don’t want to destroy it,” De Niro told reporters. “Donald Trump wants to destroy not only the city but the country and eventually, he could destroy the world.”

Trump allies planned their own press conference Tuesday, with Trump adviser Jason Miller saying the Biden event proved Trump’s argument that his prosecution was politically motivated.

“Joe’s crookeds aren’t in PA, MI, WI, NV, AZ or GA - they’re outside the Biden Trial against President Trump,” he said. “It’s always been about politics.”

