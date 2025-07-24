Politics

Appeals court finds Trump’s effort to end birthright citizenship unconstitutional, upholds block

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that President Donald Trump's order seeking to end birthright citizenship is unconstitutional, affirming a lower-court decision that blocked its enforcement nationwide.

The ruling from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals comes after the push was also blocked by a federal judge in New Hampshire, and puts the issue one step closer to quickly coming back before the Supreme Court.

