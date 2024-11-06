Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Lauren Underwood wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 14th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Democrat Lauren Underwood won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Illinois on Tuesday. A former nurse, Underwood was first elected in 2018, unseating a four-term Republican and becoming the youngest Black woman to join the U.S. House. She defeated Republican James Marter, a software consultant, for a fourth term. The district outside Chicago includes western suburbs and rural communities. The Associated Press declared Underwood the winner at 10:18 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!