AP Race Call: Democrat Jimmy Gomez wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 34th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. He defeated fellow Democrat and children's court attorney David Kim, who was running against him for the third time in a row. Gomez was first elected to Congress in 2017. The district is almost entirely in the city of Los Angeles and is majority Hispanic with a sizable Asian American and white population as well. Roughly 20% live in poverty, and it is one of the poorest districts in the state. The Associated Press declared Gomez the winner at 8:36 p.m. EST.

