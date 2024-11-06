Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Richard Hudson wins reelection to U.S. House in North Carolina's 9th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Richard Hudson won election to a U.S. House seat representing North Carolina on Wednesday. Hudson defeated independent candidate Shelane Etchison and Democrat Nigel Bristow on his way to a seventh two-year term representing central North Carolina. His redrawn 9th Congressional District covers parts of Greensboro south to the Sandhills region and east to the Army’s Fort Liberty. Hudson has been focused the last two years on extending the Republican majority in the House as chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee. Hudson has served on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce and has emphasized veterans' issues. The Associated Press declared Hudson the winner at 12:38 a.m. EST.

