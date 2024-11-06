AP Race Call: Republican Ron Estes wins reelection to U.S. House in Kansas' 4th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Ron Estes won election to a U.S. House seat representing Kansas on Tuesday. Estes defeated Democrat Esau Freeman to keep a seat he's held since 2017 in the 4th District of south-central Kansas. Estes is a former two-term county and state treasurer who won a special election in 2017 to replace Mike Pompeo when Pompeo became CIA director and later U.S. secretary of state under former President Donald Trump. Freeman is a painter from Wichita who represents service union members in disputes with employers but is best known for advocating the legalization of marijuana in Kansas. The Associated Press declared Estes the winner at 11:03 p.m. EST.

