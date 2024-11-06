Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Rob Menendez wins reelection to U.S. House in New Jersey's 8th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Rob Menendez won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New Jersey on Tuesday. The first-term congressman defeated Republican Anthony Valdes and three others. Menendez is the son of resigned Sen. Bob Menendez, who was convicted this year of bribery charges. The younger Menendez has worked as an attorney and served as a commissioner on the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. The Associated Press declared Menendez the winner at 8:42 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!