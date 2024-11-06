AP Race Call: Democratic Rep. Dwight Evans wins reelection in Pennsylvania's 3rd District

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Democratic Rep. Dwight Evans won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

Evans, 70, was running for a fifth full term in his heavily Democratic district in Philadelphia.

Evans did not have a general election opponent. He was first elected in 2016 after a long career as a state lawmaker. Evans announced in May that he was recovering from a minor stroke.

