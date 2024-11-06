Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Brian Fitzpatrick wins reelection to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 1st Congressional District

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Fitzpatrick, a four-term congressman and former FBI agent, represents a district based in Bucks County that Democrat Joe Biden carried in the 2020 presidential election. He defeated Democrat Ashley Ehasz, a retired Army helicopter pilot who lost to Fitzpatrick by 10 points in 2022. The Associated Press declared Fitzpatrick the winner at 1:23 a.m. EST.

