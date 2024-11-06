AP Race Call: Republican Cory Mills wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 7th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Cory Mills won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday. Mills has represented the 7th District, which runs from the northeastern suburbs of Orlando to the Atlantic Coast, since 2023. Prior to entering Congress, he served in the U.S. Army. He serves on the Committee on Armed Services and Committee on Foreign Affairs. He defeated Democrat Jennifer Adams. The Associated Press declared Mills the winner at 7:56 p.m. EST.

