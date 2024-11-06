Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Jodey Arrington wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 19th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Jodey Arrington won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. Arrington was first elected in 2017. He serves parts of the state's oil-rich Permian Basin. A Texas native, the congressman worked for former President George W. Bush and was vice chancellor at Texas Tech University before his election. Arrington is a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump. The Associated Press declared Arrington the winner at 9:21 p.m. EST.

