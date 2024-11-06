Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Mark Alford wins reelection to U.S. House in Missouri's 4th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Mark Alford won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Missouri on Tuesday. Alford defeated Democrat Jeanette Cass to win his second term in the Republican-leaning 4th District. Alford worked as a television news reporter and anchor in Texas and Florida and then anchored the morning show for WDAF-TV in Kansas City for over two decades before his election to Congress in 2022. Cass was making her first run for elective office after working 30 years for the U.S. Postal Service and as a waitress and in warehouse jobs. The Associated Press declared Alford the winner at 10:24 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!