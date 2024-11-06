Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand wins reelection to U.S. Senate from New York

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand was reelected to a U.S. Senate seat representing New York on Tuesday. Gillibrand defeated Republican Mike Sapraicone, a retired New York City police detective. Gillibrand has been New York's junior senator since 2009. In Washington, she's been a voice against sexual harassment and assault in the military. She ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2019, but dropped out of the race after polling and fundraising struggles. New York hasn't elected a Republican to the Senate since Al D'Amato won in 1994. The Associated Press declared Gillibrand the winner at 9:00 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!