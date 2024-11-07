Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Robert Bresnahan wins election to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District, beating incumbent Matt Cartwright

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Republican Rob Bresnahan won election to a U.S. House seat representing Pennsylvania on Thursday, defeating Democratic Rep. Matt Cartwright. Republicans have long sought to unseat Cartwright in this Scranton-based seat that Republican Donald Trump carried in the 2020 presidential election. Bresnahan is a first-time candidate and the CEO of an electrical contracting company founded by his grandfather. Cartwright has represented the district for six terms. The Associated Press declared Bresnahan the winner at 1:46 p.m. EST.

