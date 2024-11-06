AP Race Call: Republican Nicole Malliotakis wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 11th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Tuesday. Malliotakis is the only Republican representing any part of New York City in Congress. Her district includes Staten Island and part of southern Brooklyn. Malliotakis ran against Democrat Bill de Blasio in the 2017 race for New York City mayor, losing by more than 2-to-1 in a city that is heavily Democratic. But she has thrived on more conservative Staten Island. She was first elected to Congress in 2020, seizing the seat back from a Democrat. The Associated Press declared Malliotakis the winner at 9:11 p.m. EST.

