AP Race Call: Democrat Marc Veasey wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 33rd Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Marc Veasey won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. Veasey has served the Dallas-Fort Worth-area district since 2014. He was the second Texan and the first member of the Congressional Black Caucus to openly call for President Joe Biden to withdraw from the campaign, setting the stage for Vice President Kamala Harris to become the Democratic nominee. Veasey serves on the House Energy and Commerce and Armed Services committees. The Associated Press declared Veasey the winner at 8:12 p.m. EST.

