AP Race Call: Republican Jeff Crank wins election to U.S. House in Colorado's 5th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Republican Jeff Crank won election to a U.S. House seat representing Colorado on Wednesday. The political consultant and talk radio host will succeed Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn, who did not seek reelection, in a district that includes Colorado Springs. Crank defeated embattled Colorado GOP Chairman Dave Williams, who was endorsed by Donald Trump, in the primary. Williams, a former state lawmaker, tried to realign the state GOP with the far-right flank of the Republican party. Crank is a more traditional Republican but won Trump’s endorsement in the general election. The Associated Press declared Crank the winner at 5:21 p.m. EST.

