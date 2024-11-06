Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Julie Johnson wins election to U.S. House in Texas' 32nd Congressional District

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Democrat Julie Johnson won election to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. The trial attorney will be the first openly gay member of Congress from Texas. She served three terms as a state lawmaker, where she championed LGTBQ rights at the state Capitol. She has also said that women's health care would be a priority of hers in Congress and that she would vote to put abortion rights in federal law. She replaces Colin Allred, a Democrat who gave up the seat to run against U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. The Associated Press declared Johnson the winner at 11:01 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!