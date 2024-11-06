Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Mike Thompson wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 4th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Democrat Mike Thompson won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. He defeated Republican challenger John Munn, a 75-year-old retiree from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Thompson is chair of the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force and is a member of the Blue Dog Coalition, which describes themselves as "moderate, fiscally-responsible Democrats." He was elected in 1999 and represents a district just north of the San Francisco Bay Area, including all of Napa County. The Associated Press declared Thompson the winner at 12:27 a.m. EST.

