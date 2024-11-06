AP Race Call: Democrat Mazie Hirono wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Hawaii

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii has been reelected to a third term Wednesday. The Democrat defeated Republican former state Rep. Bob McDermott. Hirono serves on the Senate armed services, judiciary and veterans affairs committees. She was first elected to the Senate in 2012. She previously represented Hawaii in the U.S. House and served as lieutenant governor and a state legislator. Hirono was born in Japan and immigrated to the U.S. with her mother and brother when she was in elementary school. Hirono is the first Asian American woman elected to the Senate. The Associated Press declared Hirono the winner at 12:00 a.m. EST.

