AP Race Call: Republican Greg Steube wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 17th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican W. Gregory Steube won election to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday. The 17th District, located in southwest Florida along the Gulf Coast, includes Sarasota, Punta Gorda and Venice. First elected to Congress in 2018, Steube is an Army veteran who served in both houses of the Florida state legislature. He is a member of the Freedom Caucus and the Republican Study Committee. Steube defeated Democrat Manny Lopez. The Associated Press declared Steube the winner at 7:31 p.m. EST.

