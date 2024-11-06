Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Rashida Tlaib wins reelection to U.S. House in Michigan's 12th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Michigan on Tuesday. The only Palestinian American in Congress, Tlaib has been a leading voice against America's military aid to Israel and for the Palestinian people in Gaza, the West Bank and the U.S. She was censured by the House last year over rhetoric she used following the deadly Oct. 7 attacks on Israel by Hamas. She ran uncontested in her primary and defeated Republican James Hooper to represent the solidly Democratic district in Dearborn and Detroit. The Associated Press declared Tlaib the winner at 11:41 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!