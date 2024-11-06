Politics

AP Race Call: Republican Rick Scott wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Florida

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Republican Sen. Rick Scott won a second term in Florida on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in a Senate race that Democrats had been eyeing as a potential pickup. Scott served two terms as governor of Florida before defeating then-Sen. Bill Nelson in 2018 in a race so close it went to a mandatory recount. The closeness of that race and the strengths of Mucarsel-Powell, a former congresswoman from Miami, had Democrats arguing the

seat was in play

. Scott has already announced he will seek to succeed Sen. Mitch McConnell as majority leader in the next Congress. The Associated Press declared Scott the winner at 8:01 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!