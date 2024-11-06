Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Jahana Hayes wins reelection to U.S. House in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Connecticut on Wednesday. The third-term congresswoman faced a rematch against Republican George Logan, who fell short by about a percentage point in the 2022 midterm election. She was the first Black woman elected to Congress from Connecticut. Prior to her election, Hayes worked as a teacher, receiving National Teacher of the Year in 2016. The Associated Press declared Hayes the winner at 2:00 a.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!