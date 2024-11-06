Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Maria Cantwell wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Washington

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Democratic U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell won a fifth term in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, fending off a challenge from Republican emergency room doctor Raul Garcia and holding a seat that was considered safe. Cantwell took about 58% of the vote in the August top-two primary to Garcia's roughly 21%. Cantwell, a former tech executive, stressed her work to promote businesses in Washington, protect the environment and lower taxes for middle-income residents. The Associated Press declared Cantwell the winner at 11:00 p.m. EST.

